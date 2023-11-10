Another bus torched in Dhaka

Several unidentified people on Thursday night set another bus on fire in the capital’s Mirpur area on Thursday night.
The arson was reported at around 11:10pm, said Talha Bin Zashim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.
They set a parked bus of “Trans Silva '' on fire at Royal City gate near Noytola Building in Mirpur area, said the officer.
Two firefighting units from Kallyanpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, Fire Service and Civil Defence recorded a total of 15 arson incidents across the country from 6:00am on Wednesday to 7:00 pm on Thursday.
Of these, 7 arson incidents were reported in the capital's Hazaribagh, Tatibazar, Kakoli, Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Baridhara, and Matuail areas.