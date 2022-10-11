Viqarunnisa Noon students, guardians leave street after demo

Speaking to Prothom Alo around 3:00pm, several students and guardians said they have heard that efforts are on to close the Dhanmondi campus and teachers, having a reputation, will be transferred to other campus. As talks on this matter has been on for long, they took to streets for the first time, forming a human and holding a sit-in in front of the school.

Replying to a query on whether the school authorities have made any formal announcement on effort to shut down the campus, these students and guardians said though the school authorities informed them nothing formally they have learned about the matter form various sources.