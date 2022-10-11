Viqarunnisa Noon students, guardians leave street after demo

The traffic movement on both sides of the road had stopped during demonstration from 12:pm to 4:00Pm.
Students and their guardians left the road after Viqarunnisa Noon School & College principal Kamrun Nahar came to the spot in afternoon and assured them of meeting their demand.
Speaking to Prothom Alo around 3:00pm, several students and guardians said they have heard that efforts are on to close the Dhanmondi campus and teachers, having a reputation, will be transferred to other campus. As talks on this matter has been on for long, they took to streets for the first time, forming a human and holding a sit-in in front of the school.
Replying to a query on whether the school authorities have made any formal announcement on effort to shut down the campus, these students and guardians said though the school authorities informed them nothing formally they have learned about the matter form various sources.
Protesting students and guardians said they would not leave the street unless principal Kamrun Nahar came to them.
At that time, Farhana Khanum, a teacher of the Dhanmondi branch, was there on behalf of principal Kamrun Nahar.
Farhana Khanm also expressed her solidarity to the demand of students and guardians. She said process is on to establish a permanent campus and a vested quarter is spreading rumours on closure of the campus.
Principal Kamrun Nahar said they have no plan to relocate the Dhanmondi campus and assured the protesting students and guarding of a permanent campus.
The protesters then left the streets.