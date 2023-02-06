NBR must play role in stopping money laundering: Razzaque

Agriculture minister and Awami League (AL) presidium member Md Abdur Razzaque on Monday urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials to play a strong role in stopping money laundering.

"A lot of money is being laundered in many countries, including Canada's Begum Para and Dubai. It should be prevented strictly. NBR officials should play a rigorous role in this regard," he said while addressing a seminar as the chief guest at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

The NBR organised the seminar titled 'Bangladesh Customs: the Companion of Building Smart Bangladesh' on the occasion of Revenue Conference 2023, said a press release.