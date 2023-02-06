NBR must play role in stopping money laundering: Razzaque

Putting emphasis on increasing the revenue collection, Razzaque said, "Revenue collection has increased a lot compared to earlier, but we are still far behind in terms of revenue-GDP ratio. It should be increased. Especially, regarding the income tax, we could not become successful yet".
Therefore, the capacity and efficiency of the revenue department should be increased, he added.
Noting that the entire world is recognizing and appreciating the unprecedented development being taken place under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the country's all sectors, including economy, agriculture, communication, education and health.
Though different international organizations, including World Bank, IMF and ADB, and international media are praising the economic growth and development of Bangladesh, the minister said, there are some people in the country who question those, which is not expectable.
"As a nation, we should have self-respect," Razzaque said.
NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the seminar while senior secretary of expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry Ahmed Munirus Saleheen spoke as the special guest.
Commissioner of Chattogram Customs and Bond Commissionerate Mahbubur Rahman and Commissioner of Chattogram Customs Faizur Rahman presented two separate papers in the seminar.