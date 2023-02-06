City

NBR must play role in stopping money laundering: Razzaque

UNB
Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur RazzaqueFile photo

Agriculture minister and Awami League (AL) presidium member Md Abdur Razzaque on Monday urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials to play a strong role in stopping money laundering.

 "A lot of money is being laundered in many countries, including Canada's Begum Para and Dubai. It should be prevented strictly. NBR officials should play a rigorous role in this regard," he said while addressing a seminar as the chief guest at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

The NBR organised the seminar titled 'Bangladesh Customs: the Companion of Building Smart Bangladesh' on the occasion of Revenue Conference 2023, said a press release.

Putting emphasis on increasing the revenue collection, Razzaque said, "Revenue collection has increased a lot compared to earlier, but we are still far behind in terms of revenue-GDP ratio. It should be increased. Especially, regarding the income tax, we could not become successful yet".

Therefore, the capacity and efficiency of the revenue department should be increased, he added.

Noting that the entire world is recognizing and appreciating the unprecedented development being taken place under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the country's all sectors, including economy, agriculture, communication, education and health.

Though different international organizations, including World Bank, IMF and ADB, and international media are praising the economic growth and development of Bangladesh, the minister said, there are some people in the country who question those, which is not expectable.

"As a nation, we should have self-respect," Razzaque said.

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the seminar while senior secretary of expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry Ahmed Munirus Saleheen spoke as the special guest.

Commissioner of Chattogram Customs and Bond Commissionerate  Mahbubur Rahman and Commissioner of Chattogram Customs Faizur Rahman presented two separate papers in the seminar.

Read more from City
Post Comment