People gather at Hatirpool vaccination centre from 7:00am

Hatirpool bazaar’s fish vendor Akhter Hossain was waiting in a queue. He said he has come to the vaccination centre at 6:00am in the hope to get vaccinated at the beginning.
“I didn’t consider taking the vaccine previously. I’ve come here as the vaccination drive is going on in front of my shop. Everyone told me that process to get the vaccine is so easy,” he said.
Most of the people at the queues are low-income people.
60-year old Rafiq Mollah was sitting on the nearby road divider as he is too weak to stand in the queue. He said he has secured his place in the queue and asked others to inform him once the vaccination gets going.
People around the country have taken vaccines with much enthusiasm as the authorities started the mass vaccination drive on Saturday. According to information of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and information collected by Prothom Alo correspondents for civil surgeon offices of different districts, over 3 million people have been vaccinated on Saturday. People in droves went to vaccination centres in different places on Sunday too.