People gather at Hatirpool vaccination centre from 7:00am

Hatirpool bazaar’s fish vendor Akhter Hossain was waiting in a queue. He said he has come to the vaccination centre at 6:00am in the hope to get vaccinated at the beginning.

“I didn’t consider taking the vaccine previously. I’ve come here as the vaccination drive is going on in front of my shop. Everyone told me that process to get the vaccine is so easy,” he said.

Most of the people at the queues are low-income people.