'Perpetrator is AL leader, that is his source of power'

BNP lawmaker from reserved seats for women in the parliament, Rumeen Farhana, has said the incident of fire and explosion at Sitakunda's BM container depot is not mere an accident, rather it is a murder.

She blamed the negligence of the owners for the incident and said no action has been taken against the perpetrators although two days have already elapsed.

Mujibur Rahman, director of the depot, is a treasurer of Chattogram south unit Awami League and this is his source of power. Perhaps he did not feel to abide by any rules and regulations holding a post of the ruling party, she added.

Rumeen made the remark on a point of order in the parliament on Monday.

*More to follow...