Police, RAB, BGB remained mostly inactive: DU teachers association

Addressing the human chain, DU vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman said, “We condemn the communal attacks in Noakhali, Cumilla and other parts of the country. Historically and traditionally, Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. People of different communities share the festivals alongside observing their religions.”

The DU vice chancellor also called on for strong preventive measures against communalism at the grassroots level. He said, “Protests in Dhaka have a value but protests and preventive actions have to be taken in the areas of the incidents. The non-communal people in the areas should play a vital role.”

Convener of the pro-Awami League teachers’ body and science faculty acting dean Md Abdus Samad said, “No words are enough to condemn of the inhuman and violent incidents took place in the last few days. In some cases, we see the government depends of administration. But this dependency cannot help people in every sphere. Mo one would be able to muster up the courage to carry out such violent incidents if the Awami leadership remained united and active in different parts of the country today.”

Former acting president of BNP-Jamaat supporting teachers’ body Md Lutfor Rahman said, “What happened in Cumilla is a religious issue. The Holy Quran was used there. A very important question is who placed the Holy Quran at the puja mandap when and how. That incident was followed by some more incidents. Perpetrators must be brought to book after investigation of how the Cumilla incident took place and how did it spread around the country. We don’t want to see the repetition of such incident in the future. If necessary, we will build a social movement across the country to prevent such incidents.”