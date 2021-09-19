City

President asks ACC to ensure punishment to corrupt people

BSS
Dhaka
President Abdul Hamid meets with ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah at Bangabhaban on Sunday.
President Abdul Hamid meets with ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah at Bangabhaban on Sunday. BSS

President M Abdul Hamid on Sunday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take steps so that the corrupt individuals are punished properly.

The head of the state gave the directive as ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah and its commissioner Md Zahurul Haque paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, the ACC chairman informed the president about the overall activities of the commission, president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS about the outcome of the meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The president, in the meeting, also called upon the authorities concerned of different educational institutions, society and family to take necessary initiatives so that the young generation can grow up with anti-corruption attitude.

The ACC would take strict measures to curb institutional corruption as well as informal corruption, Abdul Hamid hoped.

Advertisement

Mentioning that Bangladesh is moving forward on the right way towards development and progress, he observed that prevention of corruption is very urgent to make the ongoing development trend sustainable.

President's office secretary Sampad Barua, military secretary major general SM Salahuddin Islam and secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.

Read more from City
Advertisement