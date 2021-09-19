President asks ACC to ensure punishment to corrupt people

The president, in the meeting, also called upon the authorities concerned of different educational institutions, society and family to take necessary initiatives so that the young generation can grow up with anti-corruption attitude.
The ACC would take strict measures to curb institutional corruption as well as informal corruption, Abdul Hamid hoped.
Mentioning that Bangladesh is moving forward on the right way towards development and progress, he observed that prevention of corruption is very urgent to make the ongoing development trend sustainable.
President's office secretary Sampad Barua, military secretary major general SM Salahuddin Islam and secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.