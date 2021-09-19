President asks ACC to ensure punishment to corrupt people

President M Abdul Hamid on Sunday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take steps so that the corrupt individuals are punished properly.

The head of the state gave the directive as ACC chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah and its commissioner Md Zahurul Haque paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, the ACC chairman informed the president about the overall activities of the commission, president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS about the outcome of the meeting.