Price hike in Bangladesh: Sufferings for shy middle class

The recent price hike of essentials in Bangladesh, particularly in the capital, has dealt a double blow to the poor and the middle-income group of people, already hit hard by unemployment and salary cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The sufferings, caused by the unusual price hike, are even more for the middle-class people like us as we can’t share with others that we’ve little or no food at home,” said Hasan Jamil (not his real name) in his mid-50s.

The prices of almost all essential commodities have gone up, making it difficult for the common people to meet their daily needs.

The soaring prices of essentials like rice, pulse, onion and vegetable, are forcing many to rush to OMS (Open Market Sale) trucks of Trading Corporation Bangladesh to buy their commodities at lower prices.