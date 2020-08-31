Prisoner now flees from DMCH

Staff Correspondent

A man accused in 19 cases escaped from police custody while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday. His name is Rabbi (21).

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Sabujbagh police station Mahbub Alam confirmed the matter. He blamed negligence of the police for the incident.

This is the third instance of fleeing from jail or police custody.

Sources said Rabbi was admitted in ward No. 102 of the hospital. He left the hospital bed to go to the toilet at around 3:30pm and fled later.

Allegations were raised that the policemen who were guarding Rabbi were busy chatting among themselves outside of the ward.

OC Mahbub said Rabbi is accused in narcotics, robbery attempts and fighting cases.

Earlier on 6 August, an inmate of Kashimpur jail fled while another fled from Mitford hospital on 29 August.

