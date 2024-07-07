Dhaka College students block Science Lab intersection

Students of the Dhaka College blocked the Science Laboratory intersection in the capital on Sunday, demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular abolishing the quota system in government jobs.

Protesting students took position on the road at 1:40pm halting the vehicular movement, and that resulted in severe traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.

Students were seen chanting various anti-quota slogans including, “inform entire Bangla, bury the tradition of quota; down with quota system, free the meritorious students; weapons of 2018, let’s roar again.”