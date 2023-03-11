Little headway in restoring old Buriganga channel

The restoration work of old Buriganga channel near Kamrangirchar has not seen any significant progress in the last eight months.

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) began the project in June, 2022 but the initial works are yet to be completed. The project includes demarcation activities, eviction drives, re-excavation and waste disposal.

The old channel, which has lost its glory to pollution and encroachment, is located in the middle of Shahidnagar-Hazari bagh embankment (from the main Buriganga River) of Old Dhaka and Kamrangirchar.

Various structures were built occupying the two sides of the area of about seven kilometres.