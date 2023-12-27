Dhaka courts: Over 1,500 BNP leaders, activists sentenced in 5 months

According to the first information report (FIR) of the case filed in 2011, some 200-250 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami vandalised a bus and set it afire in front of Will Little Flower School and College in Kakrail, Dhaka, in the afternoon of 19 September that year.

When police members went to the spot, brickbats were thrown at them with an intention to kill them, added the FIR.

Bus driver Monu Mia filed the case.

The police submitted a charge sheet against 20 at the court on 4 November in 2012 and the court indicted them on 30 December in 2014.

The prosecution produced five witnesses before the court in the case. Three are common people and two are police members.

Magistrate Shafi Uddin of Dhaka CMM court pronounced the verdict on Tuesday. All of the 20 accused were awarded two years imprisonment each.

Police filed the other case in 2018. The FIR said two students of Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment College were killed in a road accident on the airport road on 29 July in 2018. Students of many educational institutions in Dhaka took to the streets to protest at the deaths.

On 5 August that year the students vandalised seven to eight vehicles with bamboo and iron rods near an overbridge in Paribagh in the afternoon. They threw brick chips when police tried to obstruct them.