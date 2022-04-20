Quiet in Dhaka College hostel area

Following the clashes between the students of Dhaka College and the traders, the college hostels area was seen quiet on Wednesday morning.

The Dhaka College administration on Tuesday declared the college shut until 5 May and ordered the students to vacate the hostels by afternoon as a measure to curb the situation. But the students have declared that they would stay at the residential halls defying the college authorities order to leave the dormitories.

As per their declaration, the students have been staying at the hostels and on campus.