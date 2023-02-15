Several fined by DoE for polluting environment

Eight vehicles were fined Tk 21,500 for releasing black smoke during the movements in the Jatrabari area.
Besides, three companies were fined Tk 12,000 for keeping construction materials in an open space in Chawkbazar area.
Two aluminum bar manufacturing factories were closed down for polluting the air in the Demra area.
Moreover, a steel mill was fined Tk 200,000 and a vehicle Tk 5,000 for sound pollution in the Fatullah area.
A construction firm was also penalised by Tk 20,000 for keeping their materials in an open space.