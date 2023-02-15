City

DoE drive in Dhaka and Narayanganj

Several fined by DoE for polluting environment

Prothom Alo English Desk
Pollution in DhakaProthom Alo file photo

The Department of Environment (DoE) in a concerted anti-pollution drive in Dhaka and Narayanganj on Tuesday fined nine vehicles, five institutions and closed two factories on different grounds including air pollution, reports UNB.

A DoE press release signed by its senior information officer Dipankar Bar, the department’s Monitoring and Enforcement wing in association with local administrations conducted several drives in the capital’s Jatrabari, Chawkbazar, Demra areas and Fatullah of Narayanganj.

Eight vehicles were fined Tk 21,500 for releasing black smoke during the movements in the Jatrabari area.

Besides, three companies were fined Tk 12,000 for keeping construction materials in an open space in Chawkbazar area.

Two aluminum bar manufacturing factories were closed down for polluting the air in the Demra area.

Moreover, a steel mill was fined Tk 200,000 and a vehicle Tk 5,000 for sound pollution in the Fatullah area.

A construction firm was also penalised by Tk 20,000 for keeping their materials in an open space.

Read more from City
Post Comment