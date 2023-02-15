Several fined by DoE for polluting environment

The Department of Environment (DoE) in a concerted anti-pollution drive in Dhaka and Narayanganj on Tuesday fined nine vehicles, five institutions and closed two factories on different grounds including air pollution, reports UNB.

A DoE press release signed by its senior information officer Dipankar Bar, the department’s Monitoring and Enforcement wing in association with local administrations conducted several drives in the capital’s Jatrabari, Chawkbazar, Demra areas and Fatullah of Narayanganj.