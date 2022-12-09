Woman allegedly kills children before committing suicide

A woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her two children in Hazaribagh, Dhaka on Thursday, police said.

The bodies of the woman and her children were found at a rented house in Gadighar area of Rayer Bazar in Hazaribagh at around 10 pm, said Saidul Haque Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Hazaribagh police station, reports news agency UNB.