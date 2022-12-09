Woman allegedly kills children before committing suicide
Prothom Alo English Desk
Dead BodyProthom Alo illustration
A woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her two children in Hazaribagh, Dhaka on Thursday, police said.
The bodies of the woman and her children were found at a rented house in Gadighar area of Rayer Bazar in Hazaribagh at around 10 pm, said Saidul Haque Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Hazaribagh police station, reports news agency UNB.
“We’re suspecting that a domestic dispute led to the killing and the suicide. We’re currently trying to find out the identities of the deceased and the cause of the death of the children,” the OC added.