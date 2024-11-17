Traffic movement through Dhaka Cantonment restricted for 21 Nov: ISPR

The authority concerned has restricted movement of vehicles through Dhaka Cantonment for 21 November, marking the National Armed Forces Day.

The Inter-Services Public Relations issued a media release in this regard on Sunday morning.

The release reads the road stretching from Shaheed Jahangir Gate to Staff Road through the cantonment will remain restricted for outsiders on that day.

However, residents of the cantonment area and invited guests will be allowed to use the road, according to the release.

The road will remain restricted from 7 am to 11 am and 12 pm to 7 pm on that day.