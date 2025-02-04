Metro rail: Tk 2.44b revenue in FY24, reduced headway from May

The authorities are working to begin daylong metro rail operations on Fridays from May, while regular headway is likely to be reduced by raising the number of trips.

Mohammad Abdur Rouf, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), made the disclosure at a view exchange programme with the Reporters for Rail and Road (RRR) on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event at the metro rail depot at Uttara in Dhaka, the DMTCL MD also disclosed that a revenue of 2.44 billion was generated from ticket sales of the metro rail in the 2023-24 fiscal year .