RAJUK moves away from controlling building height

The proposal regarding controlling the height of residential buildings in the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) for Dhaka has been discarded. Instead, the body to oversee development of Dhaka, Rajhdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), is going to propose for population control in the final draft of DAP, said officials.

The officials of RAJUK say the consultant agencies suggested controlling the height of the buildings. They proposed approving maximum eight-storey buildings. However, it sparked objections from different sections. Therefore, now they are going to propose controlling the population per acre deviating from the previous proposal, they added.