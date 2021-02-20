Route map finalised for going to Central Shaheed Minar

The road from VC’s residence to Fuller Road crossing and from Chankharpul to Curzon Hall will also remain closed.

After placing wreaths at the Shaheed Minar, people can exit through the road in front of the university playground, Doyel Chattar and Chankharpool.

DU VC professor Akhtaruzzaman said, “To reduce health risks there will be mark after every three-foot on the street. Hand sanitiser will be available at every point.”

“A maximum of five persons under one banner will be allowed to lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar while two persons will be allowed at a time to avoid public gathering. And everyone has to follow health rules, maintain social distance and wear masks,” He added.