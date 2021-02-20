City

21 February

Route map finalised for going to Central Shaheed Minar

default-image

A route map for going to the Central Shaheed Minar on 21 February to pay respect to language martyrs has been finalised by Dhaka University’s Central Coordination Committee, reports BSS.

The new route map will be effective from 8:00pm on 20 February (Saturday), DU vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman said in a press conference on Thursday.

21 Feb route map

According to the map, people can enter the university area using the Azimpur graveyard road and the old High Court road, Doyel Crossing, Bangla Academy, TSC crossing, the road beside the VC’s residence, New Market crossing and the north gate of the graveyard.

Those who want to directly go to the Shaheed Minar without attending prayer at the graveyard of the martyrs will have to use the road on the left of Nilkhet Police Outpost (west of Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall) after crossing the VC’s residence.

The Shaheed Minar can also be reached through the road of Home Economics College and Eden College via Azimpur and Palashi crossings.

From Chankharpool, people can go through Bakshibazar crossing, Palashi crossing and the road in front of Sir Salimullah Muslim Hall and Jagannath Hall.

The road on the east side of Jagannath Hall from TSC will remain completely closed.

A maximum of five persons under one banner will be allowed to lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar while two persons will be allowed at a time to avoid public gathering. And everyone has to follow health rules, maintain social distance and wear masks
Professor Akhtaruzzaman, Dhaka University vice-chancellor

The road from VC’s residence to Fuller Road crossing and from Chankharpul to Curzon Hall will also remain closed.

After placing wreaths at the Shaheed Minar, people can exit through the road in front of the university playground, Doyel Chattar and Chankharpool.

DU VC professor Akhtaruzzaman said, “To reduce health risks there will be mark after every three-foot on the street. Hand sanitiser will be available at every point.”

“A maximum of five persons under one banner will be allowed to lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar while two persons will be allowed at a time to avoid public gathering. And everyone has to follow health rules, maintain social distance and wear masks,” He added.

