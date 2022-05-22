Russian House in Dhaka hosts discussion on ‘Past-Present-Future’

The Head of the Russian House in Dhaka, Maxim Dobrokhotov, congratulated all on that memorable event and reminded about the history of the Great Patriotic War of 1941–45, said a media release on Sunday.
Freedom fighter Md. Abdur Rauf Bhuiyan, as well as other speakers - former principal of Dhaka Mohanagar Mohila College (Dhaka Metropolitan Women’s College), Professor Md. Shazeedul Islam, Chairman of the Liberation War Academy Trust Abul Kalam Azad, and Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer Md. Abu Touhid talked about the key role of Soviet Union (USSR) in fighting Nazi Germany and the consequences of this victory for the whole world at that time till nowadays.
Representatives from media, students, freedom fighters and their family members also took part in the discussion.
The speakers paid tribute to the all 27 million martyrs of the Great Patriotic War and also expressed their gratitude to the Soviet Union and present-day Russia for cooperation in the overall post-war development of Bangladesh and the ongoing projects of the country.
At the end, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the Russian warriors who lost their lives in the Great Patriotic War.