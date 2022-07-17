Eight e-commerce firms launder Tk 7.05 billion

Eight e-commerce companies, including Anonder Bazar, Eorange, and Dhamaka, have laundered a whopping amount of Tk 7.05 billion through the back door of online business.

While investigating cases filed under the money laundering prevention act, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police also uncovered that the money was taken abroad through 'hundi'.

The companies tricked their customers of billions of taka with promises of providing motorbikes, other vehicles and electronic items at huge discounts. Owners of some companies are now leading lavish lives abroad with the clients' money while some others are here living in luxury.