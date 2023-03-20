Dhaka has half the greenery a capital requires: BUET study

Dhaka city has half the greenery a capital city requires and the people are deprived of whatever little green there is because of boundary walls.

This was revealed in study run by the department of urban and regional planning of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). The study was carried out with the funding from the US Forest Service International Programme.

The findings of the research were released at the BUET council building on Monday morning.

The study, 'Dhaka city green areas and the political economy' was conducted between July and October in 2022.