Dhaka has half the greenery a capital requires: BUET study

According to the findings, 20 per cent of Dhaka city should be green, but it is less than 8 per cent. Commercial activities also hamper green or open space.
The research finds RAJUK, Dhaka north and south city corporations, public works department, national housing authority and BFD are involved in the management of green spaces.
There is a dispute between RAJUK and city corporations over handing over green areas. Again the city corporations start commercial activities for making profit.
BUET professor Afsana Haque said as per existing law RAJUK can create green space inside the city. It hands over to the city corporations. There are some procedural problems.
RAJUK alleges government agencies don't take its permission while changing green spaces. RAJUK can take back green spaces in case of violation of the rules.
Member of the research team, Professor Asif-uz-Jaman, said if the green spaces are surrounded by boundary walls, those who are outside think they have no right there. This is an obstacle to ensure open space for all. Moreover, the parks are being made in such a way or such structures are being built, the poorer people think these are not for them.
Speaking as the chief guest at the event, local government, rural development and cooperatives minister Md Tajul Islam said an effort is being made to include green areas in DAP.
He said, "We should not compare with other countries as many people live in small areas in Bangladesh."
BUET VC Shatya Proshad Majumder said a platform is needed so that the research, which is carried out, is used for the country.
BUET pro-VC Abdul Jabbar said walls are not built around the park or green spaces anywhere in the world, only in Bangladesh. Walls in the green spaces in BUET are being demolished so that the spaces are visible.