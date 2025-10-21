200 years on, people still swim in the pond of the Nawabs

Swimmer Faysal Ahmad from Keraniganj is training to swim across the ‘Bangla Channel’ from Teknaf to Saint Martin’s Island. To prepare for this long swim across the sea, he practices daily for about two hours in the ‘Gol Talab’ pond.

Golam Mostafa, originally from Gopalganj, works at Market Plaza in Old Dhaka’s Islampur and has bathed in this pond beside his workplace regularly for nearly 30 years.

Sanjoy Ghosh lives in Tantibazar area of Old Dhaka. Every day from morning till noon, he sells matha (a yoghurt-based drink) at a stall near the entrance to Gol Talab pond.

Located on the Ahsan Ullah Road in Old Dhaka, the Gol Talab pond is a rare patch of tranquil greenery amid the crowded and concrete-filled chaos of the old city.