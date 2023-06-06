Fragrance of kacchi, stench of the gutter: The Old Dhaka food experience

Unless you are free of the clutches of social media and have managed to steer clear from the time-sucking whirlpool of Youtube, you have definitely seen clips of food vloggers from Bangladesh and abroad roaming around Old Dhaka, tasting the many delicacies the area has to offer.

In all of those videos, the vloggers are invariably wowed by the food, in love with the chaotic ambience and tout the entire experience as unforgettable.

Seeing locals and foreigners with an expression of bliss as they devour a plate of tehari or bite into a bakarkhani, one can’t help but romanticise the entire experience. But the people who have been there in person know that the ground reality is a bit different.