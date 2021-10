Advocate Majumder, former vice-chairman of Bangladesh Bar Council and also a member of Bangladesh Awami League advisory council, was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital on 23 October.

The namaaz-e-janaza of advocate Majumder will be held after the Juhr prayers of the Supreme Court premises, said his son Sayeed Ahmed.

Honouring the memory of Abdul Baset Majumder, both the divisions of the Supreme Court will not sit today.