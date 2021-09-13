Shahjalal airport's capacity to increase by two and a half times

The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka will handle 20 million passengers annually when its third terminal becomes operational. The airport’s existing passenger handling capacity is around eight million and its service quality is not up to the mark.

Started in December 2019, construction of the third terminal has been going on in full swing. Till the first week of September, the project’s progress rate was set at 19 per cent. However, the work has progressed more than 3 per cent of the target, concerned officials said.

It is expected that the new terminal will be completed by September 2023.