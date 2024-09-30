Demand for raising govt job age limit: Police fire tear shells on demonstrators
Police fired tear gas shells and stun grenades on the demonstrators demanding raising the government job age limit to 35 years in front of the chief adviser’s residence Jamuna in Dhaka around 1:45 pm on Monday.
The current age limit is 30.
Several hundred job seekers took position on the road in front of Jamuna till filling this report, halting the vehicular movements in the area.
Rony Jowarder, one of the protesters, told Prothom Alo that they first gathered at the Shahbagh intersection and later came in front of the chief adviser’s residence where police lobbed tear gas shells and sound grenades, leaving several of them injured.
No police official could be reached for comment.
Prothom Alo photo journalist Sazid Hossain said members of police and army were deployed in the area.
Protesters said they want the government’s quick response, or else they would take position on the road wearing shrouds.