Three admitted to hospital with injuries from clashes between DU and 7 colleges
So far 22 people have been reported injured from the clashes between students of Dhaka University (DU) and seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University that went on throughout Sunday night.
In addition to students, pedestrians as well as journalists were injured in the clashes. Three of those injured are still undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital while 19 others were discharged after providing them with treatment.
The three people still undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital are Ujjal, 30, Saeed Munshi, 22, and Rakib, 24.
On the other hand those who have returned home after being treated at the hospital are Ripon Choudhury, Irfan, 20, pedestrian Ujjwal, 32, Ashraf, 20, Mehedi, 23, Faisal Ahmed, 22, Saad, 22, Hridoy, 23, Mahin, 22, Ismail, Imtiaz, Tofail Ahmed (journalist from Bangladesh Times), Ibrahim, 23, Rishad, 23, Miraz, 23, Amanullah, 22, Himu, 22, Sabbir Hossain, 24, and Rakib, 24.
In-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, inspector Md Faruk said that many of the injured were discharged after receiving first aid. At present there are three injured still undergoing treatment at hospital.
The clashes took place between students of Dhaka University and the students of seven colleges affiliated with this university at the Nilkhet intersection area on Sunday night. Quite a few people from both sides were left injured in the clashes.