Rallies are to be held at Suhrawardy Udyan: Govt

Public rallies and other programmes are to be held in the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan instead of Shahbagh from now on.

The decision was taken in the third meeting of the advisory council on law and order held at the home ministry on Tuesday.

Home adviser and convener of the advisory council on law and order Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury presided over the meeting. The decisions of the meeting were disclosed through a press release on Tuesday.

Several decisions were taken in the meeting including enhancing efforts within the law enforcement agencies to improve law and order in the country and enhancing the arrest drives against the criminals and people breaching the laws.