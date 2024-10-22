Rallies are to be held at Suhrawardy Udyan: Govt
Public rallies and other programmes are to be held in the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan instead of Shahbagh from now on.
The decision was taken in the third meeting of the advisory council on law and order held at the home ministry on Tuesday.
Home adviser and convener of the advisory council on law and order Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury presided over the meeting. The decisions of the meeting were disclosed through a press release on Tuesday.
Several decisions were taken in the meeting including enhancing efforts within the law enforcement agencies to improve law and order in the country and enhancing the arrest drives against the criminals and people breaching the laws.
Besides, it was decided in the meeting to reveal the political identities of the people instigating different movements and people involved in different sorts of criminal activities.
The advisory council also decided to urge people to submit their demands to relevant committees or commissions instead of demonstrations on the roads. The council also decided to hold rallies and meetings at Suhrawardy Udyan instead of the Shahbagh intersection from now on.
Some other decisions were also taken at the meeting including informing people about the decisions taken in the meeting of the heads of law enforcement agencies through press briefings and taking initiatives to quickly arrest the top terrorists who have been released on bail in recent times if they re-engage in criminal activities.