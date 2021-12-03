Students take to the streets again in Rampura

Demonstrating students from several educational institutions of the capital again took to the streets for safe roads and a few other demands in the capital’s Rampura on Friday.

The students took position on the western side of Rampura Bridge around 11:00am. They, however, did not erect any barricade on the road today.

The students are from Khilgaon Model University College, Paschim Khilgaon High School, Foyezur Rahman Ideal Institute and a few other instutions.