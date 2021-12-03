Students take to the streets again in Rampura

Though Friday was a weekly holiday, the demonstrating students came to the protest wearing the uniforms of their respective educational institutions. They were chanting slogans to press home their 11-point demand.
Mizanur Rahman, a guardian from Jurain in the capital, extended his support to the students. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said he has three daughters - two graduate students and one in school. Mizanur Rahman said he was concerned about safety due to the deaths of students in road accidents. “That’s why I’ve lend my support to the movement.”
Students have been demonstrating in the capital in demand of safe roads and half-fare in buses and other public transport for the last few days. As part of that movement, they have been demonstrating in the Rampura Bridge area for the last few days.
After hiking the price of oil on 7 November, bus fare across the country including capital Dhaka was increased by 26-27 per cent. In this context, school and college students started movement from 18 November demanding half-fare in public transport.
Amid the protests, Notre Dame College student Naim Hasan was killed as a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation ran over him on 24 November. Since then, the students’ movement has strengthened.
Following the movement, transport owners association on 30 November announced to take half-fare from students in the capital from 1 December. But the students have been continuing the demonstration as they seek half-fare in all kinds of public transport across the country.