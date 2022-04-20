Students were not involved, they have been implicated: ATM Moinul Hossain

A tense situation still prevails in the New Market area following the clashes erupted between Dhaka College Students and New Market traders over a trivial matter.

Although students were asked to vacate the hostels, they are still staying on the campus. This is not the first time the Dhaka College students locked into violent clashes with the New Market traders. Before that, students locked into clashes with them on several occasions in the past.

The acting principal of Dhaka College ATM Moinul Hossain talked over this issue in an interview with Prothom Alo.