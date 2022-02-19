City corporation approval for construction to increase sufferings: REHAB

The decision to take approval from city corporations apart from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) for the construction of new buildings or any kind of infrastructure is not investment friendly, realtors have said.

They said that apart from creating a dual administration, it would increase people’s sufferings.

Therefore, they urged the authorities concerned to reconsider the decision during a press conference organised by Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka on Saturday noon.

REHAB president Shamsul Arefin read out a written statement at the press conference. REHAB vice-president Kamal Mahmud and other leaders of the organisation were present.