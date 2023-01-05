HC summons B’baria Bar Association president, 2 lawyers

The High Court on Thursday summoned three lawyers including Brahmanbaria Bar Association president for misbehaving with the district Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Mohammad Faruq.

Those summoned are ar Association president lawyer Tanvir Ahmed Bhuiyan, secretary (Administration) lawyer Md Akkas Ali and lawyer Zubair Islam

The HC bench of justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order on a suo moto move.