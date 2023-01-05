HC summons B’baria Bar Association president, 2 lawyers

The court asked the trio to appear before the court on 17 January to explain the matter.
The court also issued a rule questioning as to why punitive action will not be taken against them on contempt of court charge.
On 4 January,district Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Faruq sent a written complaint to the High Court to take action against those involved in this incident. Later, on the instructions of the Chief Justice, the Registrar General of the Supreme Court sent the written complaint of the judge to the HC bench.
On 2 January, Bar Association president lawyer Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, secretary lawyer Md Akkas Ali and around 10-15 lawyers including Zubair Islam came and rudely asked the judge to leave the courtroom. Lawyer Tanvir hurled abusive words at the court, as per the complaint.
One of the policemen present at the courtroom videoed the incident which was attached to the complaint.
Considering the misconduct with a judge during the court session, it is necessary to settle the complaint in the interest of the safety of the judges and the image of the judiciary, reads the complaint.