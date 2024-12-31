March for unity: Students, people gather at Shaheed Minar

Students and people from districts have gathered at the central Shaheed Minar premises at Dhaka University, marking the march for unity programme called by the Students Against Discrimination movement.

They began thronging the premises in the morning. While talking to Prothom Alo, Molla Faruk Ehsan, the organiser of the march of unity, expressed optimism about the programme’s success, saying that the people showed significant interest in their programme.