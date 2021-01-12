Third janaza of Mizanur Rahman Khan held

The third namaz-e-janaza of noted journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan, joint editor of Prothom Alo, was held on the premises of the National Press Club on Tuesday morning.

It was held around 11:00am. Later, his body was taken to the Prothom Alo office, reports news agency UNB.

Mizanur will be buried at Mirpur Martyred Intellectual Graveyard after Zohr prayers.

Information minister Hasan Mahmud, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and other political leaders, journalist leaders and people from different walks of life attended the janaza.

Before the janaza, Hasan Mahmud said Mizanur Rahman will be remembered for his writings on legal issues, Constitution and human rights.