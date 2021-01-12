Third janaza of Mizanur Rahman Khan held

The third namaz-e-janaza of noted journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan, joint editor of Prothom Alo, was held on the premises of the National Press Club on Tuesday morning.
It was held around 11:00am. Later, his body was taken to the Prothom Alo office, reports news agency UNB.
Mizanur will be buried at Mirpur Martyred Intellectual Graveyard after Zohr prayers.
Information minister Hasan Mahmud, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and other political leaders, journalist leaders and people from different walks of life attended the janaza.
Before the janaza, Hasan Mahmud said Mizanur Rahman will be remembered for his writings on legal issues, Constitution and human rights.
Earlier, the first namaz-e-janaza of Mizanur Rahman was held on the Supreme Court premises around 10:00am.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim, justice Md Ruhul Quddus, justice Mustafa Zaman Islam, justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury, barriester Ruhul Kuddus, Abdul Matin Khasru, former law minister, additional attorney general SM Munir, former additional attorney general Murad Reza, lawyers and journalists attended the namaz-e-janaza.
The Supreme Court Bar Association and Law Reporters Forum paid tribute to the journalist placing floral wreaths. After that, the body was taken to the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) where his second janaza was held.
Mizanur, who had been suffering from Covid-19, died on Monday evening at the age of 53. The noted journalist breathed his last at Universal Medical College Hospital in the city’s Mohakhali area around 6:05pm.
Mizanur tested positive for coronavirus on 2 December last year. He was first admitted to Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital on 5 December.
He was shifted to the Universal Hospital on 10 December as his condition worsened and given treatment at the ICU.
The journalist was put on life support on Saturday as his condition deteriorated further and the physicians declared him dead on Monday.
Born in Jhalakathi’s Nalchity on 31 October 1967, Mizanur graduated from Barishal BM College. He took up journalism as his profession in the late 80s by joining a Barishal daily.
He worked in various capacities in different media houses in his long career.
His notable books include Sangbidhan O Tatmabadhayok Sarkar Bitorko (Constitution and the Caretaker Government Debate), Bangladesher Rajnoitik Sangkater Swarup (The True Face of Political Crisis in Bangladesh) and 1971: Americar Gopon Dalil (1971: America’s Secret Documents).
He earned a reputation through his interpretative reports and columns on legal issues.