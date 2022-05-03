'This field is the biggest Eid gift of the local people'

He said, "Due to the coronavirus outbreak, for two years we haven't had such a big congregation for Eid prayers. This year there is no coronavirus fear and the worry concerning these grounds has been resolved too. We offered our prayers with great joy this Eid."
He further said never before had there been such a large congregation at this field for Eid.
Shahed Osman who lives at No. 50 North Kalabagan was also elated to be able to offer his prayers at this field. He said, "We managed to offer our prayers on this ground as we had in the past. Nothing could be better."
He said he would play in this field in the past and then his son Shahriar Osman, now in Class 10, would also play here. He said it would be good if a committee was formed with the local people for the maintenance of the field.
Shahed Osman added that the boundary wall around the field didn't look good and must be demolished. Steel fencing in place of the wall would be better so the field could clearly be seen from all around.
A visit to the area saw the Eid prayers began there at 8:00 in the morning. The field filled up with people under the canopy. After the 'khutba' (sermon), special prayers were offered for the welfare of the people. The prayers ended at around 8:30am.
At the end of the prayers, the people happily embraced each other and exchanged Eid greetings. They shared their feelings of joy and enthusiasm about the field with the media persons there.
Kalabagan resident Mahmudur Rahman came to the grounds with his sons Mahatir and Mahir to offer their Eid prayers.
He said, "I offered my prayers with my sons. We are feeling very good. Our field is not being changed. Our children will be able to play here again and we will also be able to use these grounds for our social and religious events. That is a matter of joy."