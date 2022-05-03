'This field is the biggest Eid gift of the local people'

Eid congregational prayers were held at the Tetultala grounds in Kalabagan of the capital at 8:00 Tuesday morning. The congregation was organised by the North Dhanmondi Masjid Committee. The local residents of the area were happy to be able to offer their prayers at this field.

Mosharraf Hossain, a resident living at No. 38 North Kalabagan, told Prothom Alo, "It is almost unimaginable that we are actually able to offer our prayers at this field. This field is the biggest Eid gift for the local people."