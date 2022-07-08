Trucks charging Tk 1,000 per person from Aminbazar to Rangpur

Finding no bus, they walked up to Aminbazar at around 1.00pm. Towhidul Islam’s village home is in Nilphamari’s Jaldhka. He will travel there via Rangpur.

Towhidul Islma said, “Finding no bus at Gabtoli, we moved towards Aminbazar to see if we can find something. But, we cannot find anything. There are only trucks left now.”

At around 1.15pm Towhidul found a Rangpur bound truck at Aminbazar. That truck was charging them Tk 1,000 per person. However, Towhidul and his family didn’t comply to travel on a truck for such a high fare.