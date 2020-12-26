TSC reconstruction: DU authorities seek opinion from teachers, students

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have sought opinion from the teachers and students of the university on TSC's 'overall development and expansion initiatives' amid criticism from different corners over the matter, reports UNB.



Acting chief engineer of the university sent a letter to the deans of all faculties and the directors of different institutes on Thursday seeking their views.



'Under the kind guidance of former student of DU and prime minister Sheikh Hasina, initiatives have been taken for the overall development and expansion of TSC of Dhaka University. The expectations and recommendations of the esteemed teachers and students of the university regarding the overall development and expansion of TSC are being invited," reads the letter.





