‘His skull hasn't been reattached, yet they're having a photo session’

‘My brother’s skull has not yet been reattached, yet it is being claimed that he is recovered. I was away from the room for a short while and later Mamun’s friend informed me that he had been made to walk, photographs were taken, and videos were recorded, declaring he is well. In reality, he cannot even recognise anyone. How could he be made to walk in such a condition? I was deeply distressed and shattered.”

These were the words of Masud Rana, a government primary school teacher and elder brother of Mamun Mia, a sociology student of the University of Chittagong, who was severely injured in the recent clash between students and local residents. He spoke while in tears, resting his hand on a hospital window at Parkview Hospital, Chittagong, on Sunday morning. Throughout the conversation, he repeatedly glanced towards his brother’s room.