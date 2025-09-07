Chittagong University clash
‘His skull hasn't been reattached, yet they're having a photo session’
‘My brother’s skull has not yet been reattached, yet it is being claimed that he is recovered. I was away from the room for a short while and later Mamun’s friend informed me that he had been made to walk, photographs were taken, and videos were recorded, declaring he is well. In reality, he cannot even recognise anyone. How could he be made to walk in such a condition? I was deeply distressed and shattered.”
These were the words of Masud Rana, a government primary school teacher and elder brother of Mamun Mia, a sociology student of the University of Chittagong, who was severely injured in the recent clash between students and local residents. He spoke while in tears, resting his hand on a hospital window at Parkview Hospital, Chittagong, on Sunday morning. Throughout the conversation, he repeatedly glanced towards his brother’s room.
On Saturday night, claims circulated on social media suggesting that Mamun had recovered. Photographs and videos were shared showing him walking in the hospital corridor with support from another person’s shoulder. These images sparked criticism, with family members and fellow students alleging that efforts were being made to falsely present him as recovered.
Relatives and fellow students reported that Mamun still fails to recognise people properly. He has cried out in pain when suffering from severe headaches. Family members expressed outrage that, despite his fragile state, he was made to walk and subjected to photographs and video recording.
On 31 August, during the clashes at the University of Chittagong between students and local residents, Mamun sustained critical injuries after being attacked hand hit on the head with a sharp weapon. That same night, he underwent brain surgery. Until Wednesday, he remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Parkview Hospital before being transferred to a cabin. Entry to his room remains restricted.
Discussions with Mamun’s brother and his doctors revealed that a portion of his skull remains preserved in a freezer. His physical condition has improved to some extent and though he is able to speak, he cannot recognise anyone. Masud Rana stated that he only says, ‘I do not feel well, I will die.’ When I arrive, he attempts to communicate with me through gestures.”
Photographs and videos of Mamun were shared on Facebook by the Vice-Chancellor of Rangamati Science and Technology University, Atiar Rahman. He wrote, “A short while ago I came to Parkview Hospital to see the injured. Alhamdulillah, Mamun is walking and speaking briefly. The neurosurgeon who operated on him, made him walk. I felt somewhat relieved.”
Mamun’s classmate, Russell Rana, who has been by his side since the beginning, stated, “On Saturday afternoon, when Professor Atiar Rahman and several others attempted to enter the cabin, I tried to stop them. Later, a doctor allowed them in and they made Mamun sit, took photographs and recorded videos. Shortly afterwards, I saw these images and videos spreading on Facebook, with claims that Mamun had recovered. Whereas, I was with him the entire night, he was totally unconscious the whole time.”
When contacted by phone for this purpose, Atiar Rahman did not respond. Efforts to reach ATM. Rezaul Karim, Managing Director of Parkview Hospital, were also unsuccessful. However, physicians noted that forcing a patient in Mamun’s condition to walk could be detrimental to his health.
Imtiaz Ahmed, a student of International Relations, who was critically injured in the same incident, was also admitted to hospital since the same day. Since the night of 1 September, he has been on life support. He has not yet fully regained consciousness. On Saturday at around 1:00 p.m., six days after the clash, his life support was temporarily removed on a trial basis. His third medical board meeting is scheduled for this afternoon.
Imtiaz’s brother, Asaduzzaman Sajib, stated, “He has not regained full consciousness. He was already showing some limb movements. We were told we could transfer him elsewhere if we wished, but his condition is not suitable for that. He has shown good improvement here and is receiving proper treatment. Once he fully regains consciousness, then relocation may be possible.”
Classmates of the two injured students alleged that attempts were being made to falsely portray them as recovered. They also demanded arrangements for advanced treatment. Concerns about medical expenses have been repeatedly raised. However, the university administration has assured that they will bear all treatment costs and if necessary, arrange for specialised care.
On the night of 30 August, shortly after midnight, until the following afternoon of 31 August, several clashes and counter-attacks took place between students and local residents near gate no. 2 of Chittagong University. The violence reportedly began after allegations that a female student had been assaulted by a guard. In the clashes, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, the Proctor, Professor Tanvir Mohammad Hayder Arif, and at least 200 students were injured. Additionally, 10 to 12 local residents were also wounded.