TTE Shafiqul’s suspension order to be revoked: Minister

The minister also backtracked from his previous statement and admitted that the individuals behind the TTE suspension saga are his relatives, but he was not apprised of the issue. He came to know the matter after receiving mobile calls from the media personnel.
TTE Shafiqul fined three passengers for travelling without ticket on 5 May, though they introduced themselves as relatives of the railways minister. He also forced them to leave the AC cabin and to travel in a non-AC compartment with general tickets.
Soon after the incident, the TTE was suspended over phone and refrained from joining duty on the next day.
The ticket defaulters are close relatives to the railways minister’s wife, Shammi Akter. The suspension order came to the fore on Friday and triggered widespread criticism on social media.
Later, Minister Sujan claimed that he was not acquainted with the persons who introduced themselves as his relatives.
Yasmin Akter, a cousin of the minister’s wife and mother of Imrul Kayes who was among the three passengers, said they were disheartened with the minister’s statement. But the issue was resolved as Minister Sujon phoned her personally, clarified his position, and requested her not to get hurt.
Imrul Kayes had lodged a complaint with the authorities against the TTE, which eventually translated into the suspension saga.