TTE Shafiqul’s suspension order to be revoked: Minister

In the face of a huge public outcry, the railway authorities have decided to revoke the suspension order issued to its travelling ticket examiner (TTE) Shafiqul Islam and to slap a show cause notice on officer who issued the order.

Disclosing the decision at his office on Sunday noon, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan told reporters that the railway’s Pakshi divisional commercial officer (DCO), Nasir Uddin, had issued the suspension order in a hurried manner.