TV channel owners urge all to cooperate in implementing clean feed broadcasting of foreign channels

“The balance between clean feed and digitalisation will benefit all stakeholders,” said Babu, managing director of Ekattor TV.

Regarding the blackout of foreign TV channels in the last few days, he said that the decision was taken by cable operators, not the government.

Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) have shown interest in holding dialogue with the government over the matter, Babu further informed.

Mobile courts started operating from 1 October under the direction of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to implement ad-free or clean feed broadcasting of foreign channels in accordance with Cable Network Operation Act 2006.