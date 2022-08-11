DMCH interns go on strike

“48 hours have passed but the DU students who had attacked Md Sazzad Hossain at the Central Shahid Minar on Monday night are yet to be identified and punished. Protesting this, the intern doctors of DMCH will abstain from work until further notice,” the release read.
On Monday night, some students of Dhaka University thrashed Sazzad Hossen on Central Shahid Minar premises “without any valid reason”.
“Around 9:00pm on 8 August, I sat on the premises of central Shahid Minar. Suddenly, some students of the University of Dhaka (wearing T-shirts with the logo of Dhaka University) appeared and started asking me about my identity and institution,” Sazzad wrote on his Facebook page.
“When I told them that I am a student of Dhaka Medical College, they wanted to check my ID card. As I failed to show my ID card at that moment, they started beating me and hurled abusive words at me.”
Later, the victim filed a complaint against some unidentified people at the Shahbagh Police Station in this connection. An FIR was subsequently filed on the basis of the complaint.