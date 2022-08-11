DMCH interns go on strike

Interns at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) have decided to abstain from work for an indefinite period in protest against the failure of the police to arrest those who attacked one of their peers on Monday.

The work absention was called by DMCH Intern Doctors’ Council on Thursday.

Earlier, the Council had given a 48-hour ultimatum to identify the attackers and take legal steps against them, which didn’t bear any fruit.