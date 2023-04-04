Fire fighting units from Narayanganj, Gazipur dousing blaze

The fire fighting units from Narayanganj and Gazipur on Tuesday joined the fire fighters in Dhaka to douse the huge fire that broke out in Banga Bazar in the morning.
Five fire fighting units from Narayanganj and one unit from Gazipur joined the effort.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Narayanganj fire service deputy assistant director Fakhar Uddin Ahmed said 25 members in five fire fighting units from Narayanganj joined the effort to douse the fire at Banga Bazar in the morning. Another 25 fire fighters and volunteers are going to join the teams there.
He further said they are ready to provide any kind of support as per the requirement.
Gazipur fire service deputy assistant director Abdullah Al Arefin to Prothom Alo a unit of their 12 members reached Banga Bazar and started dousing the fire.
Fire service was informed of the fire at around 6:10 in the morning today. A total of 41 fire service units went to the spot at around 8:00 am. Fire service later informed that 43 units have been deployed there.
At around 10:15 in the morning the fire service said, 50 of their units were working to douse the fire. Duty officer of fire service control room Rashed Bin Khalid has confirmed the news of 50 units going there.