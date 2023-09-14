Fire may originate from electric short circuit or mosquito coil: Fire service

The fire service and civil defence said the fire that broke out at the capital’s Mohammadpur Krishi Market might have originated from an electric short circuit or a mosquito coil of a grocery shop.

However, how the fire actually started could be learned after investigation, fire service and civil defence director (operation and maintenance) Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury said.

He said this while briefing the media on Thursday morning in front of the market.