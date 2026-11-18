London Tea Exchange launches ‘Sylhet Tea’ brand with Portugal’s royal family
UK-based company London Tea Exchange has launched a new brand, ‘Sylhet Tea’, to raise the profile of Bangladeshi tea in the global market. Portugal’s historic royal House of Braganza has joined the initiative. The brand was officially launched at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.
At the launch ceremony, it was announced that London Tea Exchange was working with 14 tea gardens in Bangladesh. The company expects to take Bangladeshi tea to at least 40 countries around the world next year. It has also taken special initiatives to ensure fair wages for tea workers.
Portugal’s Princess Maria Francisca spoke at the event about the historical connection of the Portuguese with Bangladeshi tea. She said her ancestors had introduced tea to England.
Speaking at the event, London Tea Exchange Group Chairman Sheikh Aliur Rahman OBE said that Darjeeling, Assam and Ceylon tea could be found in hotels in major cities around the world.
“But why is Sylhet tea not available there? Why is tea from Chattogram not available? Why has Bangladesh been unable to establish its own tea in the international market for so long?” he asked. He said the initiative to create an international brand for Sylhet tea has been taken in search of answers to these questions.
Portugal’s Princess Maria Francisca spoke at the event about the historical connection of the Portuguese with Bangladeshi tea. She said her ancestors had introduced tea to England. This made the initiative to showcase Bangladesh’s tea heritage on the international stage particularly significant to her.
Speaking about future relations between Bangladesh and Portugal, the princess said a significant number of Bangladeshis lived in Portugal. There were many opportunities to increase cooperation and communication between the two countries.
She also expressed hope that London Tea Exchange’s initiative would play a positive role in raising the profile of Bangladeshi tea.
Speaking about future relations between Bangladesh and Portugal, the princess said a significant number of Bangladeshis lived in Portugal. There were many opportunities to increase cooperation and communication between the two countries. She said their relationship could be strengthened further through the exchange of experiences and by learning from each other.
Also present at the event were the princess’s husband, Duarte de Sousa Araujo Martins; Kamran T Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Tea Association and former president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry; London Tea Exchange Director Abdul Mohammad Salim Mukit; UK-based lawyer Farhan Khan Farani; and journalist Mohammad Tahir Chaudhry, among others.