Speaking at the event, London Tea Exchange Group Chairman Sheikh Aliur Rahman OBE said that Darjeeling, Assam and Ceylon tea could be found in hotels in major cities around the world.

“But why is Sylhet tea not available there? Why is tea from Chattogram not available? Why has Bangladesh been unable to establish its own tea in the international market for so long?” he asked. He said the initiative to create an international brand for Sylhet tea has been taken in search of answers to these questions.

Portugal’s Princess Maria Francisca spoke at the event about the historical connection of the Portuguese with Bangladeshi tea. She said her ancestors had introduced tea to England. This made the initiative to showcase Bangladesh’s tea heritage on the international stage particularly significant to her.