Activities resume in 29 police stations of Dhaka

Five military personnel are on duty in front of capital’s Gulshan police station. Sub-inspector (SI) Mamun Mia was found working at his table. Only one general diary (GD) was filed with this police station till 12:00 pm today, Friday. Members of the Tejgaon police station have also rejoined their posts. A total of three GDs have been registered with this police station till 1:00 pm.

Not only the Gulshan and Tejgaon police stations, services have resumed in 29 police stations of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) from 8:00 am this morning, after remaining closed for three consecutive days. The police members joined their posts under the watch of army personnel.

Activities have resumed in those police stations which had not been attacked or have suffered less damages. Meanwhile, the police didn’t even have the scope to sit down in the police stations that have been attacked, vandalised and set on fire. So, 21 police stations of DMP have not resumed with their activities yet.