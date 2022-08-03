DU student taken into custody on molestation charges

Asked about the incident, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh police station told the news agency that Raidul was brought to custody under allegations.

“We primarily did not find his involvement in the incident,” he added.

A female student of Dhaka University (DU) filed a case against five to six unidentified students for molesting her in the Teacher-Student Center (TSC).

“A female student filed a complaint to the proctor office of the university and based on the complaint, the proctor office handed over a student named Raidul Khan Kaushik to the police station for interrogation,” said DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani.