BRAC and North South University students block road, protest
Students of BRAC University are demonstrating by blocking the road in the capital’s Merul Badda area.
They blocked the road as part of the ongoing movement demanding reform in quota system. Vehicular movement on that has been suspended due to the blockade.
Meanwhile, the students of North South University have also blocked the street in front of their campus in capital’s Bashundhara residential area.
Police are deployed at Merul Badda and Bashundhara areas.
The students blocked the ‘Pragati Sarani’ road in front of their university campus around 11:15am today, Tuesday. At this time, they chanted various slogans in support of the quota reform movement.
Students have been protesting with the demand of reform in quota system since 1 July.
The ruling Awami League's student wing Chhatra League members clashed with the protesting students of Dhaka University again and again on Monday.
Chhatra League attacked the protesting students in episodes. The university campus turned into a battlefield from the clashes and the chase and counter chase that continued till 9:00pm.
Apart from this, there have been incidents of attacks and clashes throughout the night at Jahangirnagar University as well. Students had taken refuge inside the vice-chancellor’s residence to save themselves from the attacks of Chhatra League.
The students said that the Chhatra League members beat them up there. They also had a clash with the police personnel. Later the students chased the Chattra League members away.
The protesting students are supposed to hold demonstration and rally in all the educational institutions across the country around 3:00pm today, Tuesday afternoon.