BRAC and North South University students block road, protest

Students of BRAC University are demonstrating by blocking the road in the capital’s Merul Badda area.

They blocked the road as part of the ongoing movement demanding reform in quota system. Vehicular movement on that has been suspended due to the blockade.

Meanwhile, the students of North South University have also blocked the street in front of their campus in capital’s Bashundhara residential area.

Police are deployed at Merul Badda and Bashundhara areas.