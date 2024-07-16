BCL attacks quota protesters at JU, more than 50 injured

The activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) attacked a protest procession of the quota protesters in Jahangirnagar University.

A group of BCL activists led by BCL’s JU unit president Aktaruzzaman Sohel carried out the attack at the Battoala area this evening.

More than 50 students were reported injured at the time of filing this report. Some 20 of them were critically injured and were sent to a private hospital in Savar.

University medical centre physician Rezwanur Rahman told Prothom Alo more than 50 students received treatment there after being attacked. Some 20 of them were sent to a private hospital in Savar as they were in critical condition.