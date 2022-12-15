BUET students at DB office to see evidence of Fardin’s ‘suicide’

A group of BUET (Bangladesh University of Science and Technology) students has gone to the office of DMP’s (Dhaka Metropolitan Police) detective branch (DB) in the capital’s Minto Road area to check the ‘evidence’ of Fardin Nur’s suicide following the law enforcement agency’s invitation.

Before that, the BUET students cancelled their pre-scheduled protest rally in response to DB police’s statement regarding Fardin’s ‘killing’ at around 10.30 am Thursday.