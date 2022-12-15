BUET students at DB office to see evidence of Fardin’s ‘suicide’

Earlier, on Wednesday, the DB police announced that Fardin committed suicide after finishing the investigation regarding the BUET student’s unnatural death.
A group of BUET students called for a protest rally on Wednesday at 10.00 am on the Shaheed Minar premises in response to the statement from the DB police.
However, they cancelled the programme for the time being to check the evidence at the DB office. A delegation of BUET students entered the DB office at around 11.30 am.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding this, Mashiyat Zahin, a student of civil engineering department at BUET, said, “DB officials contacted us on Wednesday night. They told us that they want to show us the evidence in favour of their findings.”
“Therefore, we cancelled our pre-scheduled programme and came to the DB office. After checking the documents and evidence we will give our official statement,” she added.